Related videos from verified sources Meet the world's youngest software developer who has learned to 'code' - aged FOUR



Meet the world's youngest software developer who has learned to 'code' - aged FOUR. Anshi Perla became interested in coding after watching her parents work from home at the start of lockdown. Mum Sri,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:36 Published 19 hours ago Leicester mayor not convinced by Government's local lockdown recommendation



The mayor of Leicester said he had not seen evidence to support extending lockdown in the city for two more weeks as the rest of England prepared to further relax restrictions imposed in March to curb.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 20 hours ago Manager at one of UK's oldest cinemas misses job so much during lockdown that he creates his own



The manager at one of the UK's oldest cinemas has missed his job so much during lockdown that he has created his own cinema screen - in his GARAGE.Wayne Burns, 50, has been general manager of the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this