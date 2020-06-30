Coronavirus: Hancock on decision to close Leicester schools.

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 12 hours ago Leicester to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures due to a spike in Covid-19 cases 01:19 Mr Hancock told MPs: “Having taken clinical advice on the actions necessary and discussed them with the local team in Leicester and Leicestershire, we have made some difficult but important decisions. “We’ve decided that from tomorrow, non-essential retail will have to close and as children...