Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Hancock on decision to close Leicester schools.

BBC News Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says a number of under 18s have tested positive for Covid-19 in Leicester.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Leicester to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures due to a spike in Covid-19 cases

Leicester to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures due to a spike in Covid-19 cases 01:19

 Mr Hancock told MPs: “Having taken clinical advice on the actions necessary and discussed them with the local team in Leicester and Leicestershire, we have made some difficult but important decisions. “We’ve decided that from tomorrow, non-essential retail will have to close and as children...

Related news from verified sources

Lockdown restrictions on Leicester after spike in coronavirus cases

 Non-essential shops in Leicester will close from Tuesday and schools will shut to most pupils from Thursday as part of restrictions imposed after a rise in...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsFT.com

Tweets about this