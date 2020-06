Related videos from verified sources John Bolton Gets No Nice Book Launch Party From Trump Administration



President Donald Trump fired National Security Adviser John Bolton last September. Bolton had been in the job for roughly 17 months. Now, Reuters reports Bolton is in even deeper hot water with the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this RoundLike RT @BBCPolitics: "Why then, is the new national security adviser a political appointee with no proven expertise in national security?" asks… 3 seconds ago FATEHA AKMAL KHAN RT @SkyNews: 'Why is the national security adviser a political appointee with no proven expertise in national security?' asks former prime… 2 minutes ago