Russian lawmakers at Putin allies want Canadian ambassador to ‘burn in hell’ for ‘promoting LGBT+ agenda’

PinkNews Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Pro-Putin lawmakers in Russia have called for Canada’s ambassador to be punished for supposedly promoting an “LGBT+ agenda” in the country. Allies of Putin have raged at ambassador Alison LeClaire after she issued a joint statement with ambassadors from the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand “calling...
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Russia vote that may extend Putin rule till 2036 enters final day

Russia vote that may extend Putin rule till 2036 enters final day 02:51

 Week-long balloting on constitutional amendments to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule among other changes.

