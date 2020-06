600 jobs to go as shirtmaker TM Lewin closes all its shops Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Around 600 workers will lose their jobs at TM Lewin as the shirtmaker said it would close all of its shops after taking a major hit during the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Heart News East Shirtmaker TM Lewin's announced it's going to close all of its shops and switch sales online. The menswear brand cu… https://t.co/0ydzL14XEu 1 hour ago