Orville Peck covered Bronski Beat’s pioneering queer anthem Smalltown Boy and it’s the sadbanger to end all sadbangers Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Enigmatic gay country singer Orville Peck, known for his blisteringly blue eyes and bespoke Lone Ranger masks, did the Lord’s work Monday evening (June 29) by dropping a country-disco cover of “Smalltown Boy” by Bronski Beat. Peck has, over the last year, actively obliterated many of the stale shibboleths... 👓 View full article

