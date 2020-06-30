Researchers find new flu strain with 'pandemic potential' in China
44 minutes ago) Researchers have found a new strain of flu in China which has 'potential to become a pandemic'.
New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China According to CNN, Chinese researchers say the G4 virus descends from 2009's H1N1 swine flu. CNN adds that a recent pig surveillance program that ended in 2018 discovered the disease. A study of the G4 virus is in the 'Proceedings of the National...
Flu with 'pandemic potential' found
A new swine flu with pandemic potential has been found in Chinese Pigs. The new strain is a combination of two viruses.
Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs
A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential “pandemic virus”, a study said, although experts said there..
