Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Researchers find new flu strain with 'pandemic potential' in China

Hereford Times Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Researchers have found a new strain of flu in China which has 'potential to become a pandemic'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China

New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China 01:42

 New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China According to CNN, Chinese researchers say the G4 virus descends from 2009's H1N1 swine flu. CNN adds that a recent pig surveillance program that ended in 2018 discovered the disease. A study of the G4 virus is in the 'Proceedings of the National...

Related videos from verified sources

China Researchers Discover New Swine Flu With 'Pandemic Potential' [Video]

China Researchers Discover New Swine Flu With 'Pandemic Potential'

Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu that can infect humans and has the potential to cause a future pandemic, according to a study released on Monday, though scientists have..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:38Published
Flu with 'pandemic potential' found [Video]

Flu with 'pandemic potential' found

A new swine flu with pandemic potential has been found in Chinese Pigs. The new strain is a combination of two viruses.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs [Video]

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs

A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential “pandemic virus”, a study said, although experts said there..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in China

 The new strain, scientists say, is carried by pigs but can infect humans and requires close monitoring.
BBC News

New flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in pigs

New flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in pigs Media reports are emerging of a new strain of flu which has the potential to become pandemic.It emerged recently in China and is carried by pigs, scientists...
New Zealand Herald

New swine flu virus with pandemic potential discovered in China

 The world is currently fighting the outbreak of the coronavirus which has already claimed 500,000 lives.
DNA


Tweets about this