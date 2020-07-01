Global  

Nine-year-old runs from London to Paris and rows the Channel at home for the NHS

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
A nine-year-old has successfully run the distance from Big Ben to the Eiffel Tower at home to raise money for the NHS – and says he might cycle the return trip next week.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
Nine-year-old runs from London to Paris and rows the Channel at home for the NHS

Nine-year-old runs from London to Paris and rows the Channel at home for the NHS

 A nine-year-old has successfully run the distance from Big Ben to the Eiffel Tower at home to raise money for the NHS – and says he might cycle the return trip next week.Josh Hall from Blean, Kent, also crossed the Channel on a rowing machine as part of his 341km (212-mile) virtual journey from...

