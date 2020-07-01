Nine-year-old runs from London to Paris and rows the Channel at home for the NHS

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Starmer joins NHS celebrations from London home



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded the NHS outside his home in London as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:27 Published 2 hours ago Man builds his own pub with a unique water feature



BEER GARDEN - This is the fantastic footage that shows one mans quest to bring the pub to him during lockdown, complete with an incredible Jack Daniels water feature.Steve Sweet, 55 has been working on.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 5 days ago Boxer raises thousands of pounds after flipping 28 stone tyre for 24 hours



A superfit boxer has raised thousands of pounds for his paralysed friend and smashed a world record - after flipping a massive 28 stone tyre for 24 hours. Bill Hodgson, 37, flipped the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this