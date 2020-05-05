|
|
|
Piers Morgan has an early-morning beer on Good Morning Britain
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Piers Morgan had an early-morning beer on Good Morning Britain.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
Piers Morgan tests negative for coronavirus
'Good Morning Britain' presenter Piers Morgan has tested negative for coronavirus but won't return to the breakfast show until his doctor says so.
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:16Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|