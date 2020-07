Rob de Nazar🔶🌿🌈 United Progressives🧡💚❤️💛 👍 GCSE and A-level pupils in England who are unhappy with their predicted grades this summer will be able to sit exam… https://t.co/DkCmXrYZ2S 4 hours ago

AIR 107.2 GCSE and A-level pupils can sit exams if unhappy with their coursework grade https://t.co/J2OnMW8qxm 20 hours ago

kate ✨ RT @James_Barber10: This is really welcome news - pupils shouldn’t be disadvantaged by the fact they weren’t able to sit their normal exams… 20 hours ago

Cllr James Barber | JOIN A UNION ✊🏻 This is really welcome news - pupils shouldn’t be disadvantaged by the fact they weren’t able to sit their normal e… https://t.co/EWkpbx5dtp 21 hours ago