Paris Jackson reveals her father Michael would tease her about liking girls as she opens up about her sexuality
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Paris Jackson has opened up about her sexuality in a new documentary, and said she was “lucky” that her father Michael teased her about girls in the same way he teased her brothers. Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn is a new Facebook Watch docuseries which gives an unprecedented look at the...
Paris Jackson 'never thought' she'd end up dating a man The model has mainly dated women in the past but she is now in a relationship with Gabriel Glenn, and insists when it comes to her romances, it is more about what they are like as a person rather than "what's in their pants". On Facebook Watch...