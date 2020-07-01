Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paris Jackson reveals her father Michael would tease her about liking girls as she opens up about her sexuality

PinkNews Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Paris Jackson has opened up about her sexuality in a new documentary, and said she was “lucky” that her father Michael teased her about girls in the same way he teased her brothers. Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn is a new Facebook Watch docuseries which gives an unprecedented look at the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Paris Jackson 'never thought' she'd end up dating a man

Paris Jackson 'never thought' she'd end up dating a man 01:12

 Paris Jackson 'never thought' she'd end up dating a man The model has mainly dated women in the past but she is now in a relationship with Gabriel Glenn, and insists when it comes to her romances, it is more about what they are like as a person rather than "what's in their pants". On Facebook Watch...

Related videos from verified sources

Paris Jackson: Das hätte sie nie gedacht! [Video]

Paris Jackson: Das hätte sie nie gedacht!

Die Tochter des verstorbenen King of Pop war nicht davon ausgegangen, jemals einen Mann zu daten.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:21Published
Paris Jackson surprised to be dating a man [Video]

Paris Jackson surprised to be dating a man

Paris Jackson has admitted she can't believe she's dating boyfriend Gabriel Glenn because she felt sure she'd find lasting love with a girl.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Paris Jackson reveals her music woe: she feared being in dad's shadow [Video]

Paris Jackson reveals her music woe: she feared being in dad's shadow

Paris Jackson felt she couldn't go into music because she didn't want to be in Michael Jackson's "shadow".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Paris Jackson Opens Up About Sexuality and Father Michael Teasing Her About Girls
Extra

Paris Jackson Recalls Dad Michael Jackson Teasing Her About Girls at a Young Age

 While opening up about her sexuality, Paris Jackson recalled early memories of her famous dad's support. In the premiere episode of the Facebook Watch...
E! Online

Paris Jackson Says Late Father Michael Jackson Knew She's Gay

 The daughter of the late King of Pop talks about her sexuality in her Facebook show, insisting she's not bisexual despite dating men and women in the past.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this