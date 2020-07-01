How 100 days of lockdown has changed Scotland
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 (
1 week ago) As Scotland hits 100 days in coronavirus lockdown, we look at how life has transformed beyond recognition.
Assam’s Guwahati will be under complete lockdown for 14 days. The lockdown will begin in the city from 7 pm on June 28. “The instructions have been issued by the government. Lockdown will be implemented very strictly in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Munna Prasad Gupta, Guwahati...
‘Complete lockdown in Assam’s Guwahati for 14 days’: Police 00:57
Massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Guwahati
An alarming increase was witnessed in COVID-19 cases in Guwahati. City reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 infections in the last 7-8 days. Assam Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said, "So far in..
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:15 Published 3 hours ago
A mother finished 100 runs in 100 days - wearing fancy dress
A mother-of-one has completed a marathon lockdown challenge by completing 100 runs in 100 days - wearing a different fancy dress outfit each time.Mary Taylor, 38, has ran a total of 700 miles during..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:21 Published 1 day ago
