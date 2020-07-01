Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Areas of England with highest weekly rate of Covid-19 cases

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Public Health England releases a weekly snapshot of new Covid-19 cases in England, by local authority.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

India reports highest single-day spike of 12,881 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours [Video]

India reports highest single-day spike of 12,881 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India reported the highest single-day spike of 12,881 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, 334 deaths reported. Total number of positive cases now stands at 3,66,946 including 1,60,384 active cases,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
COVID-19: Moradabad witnesses lower footfall in weekly markets [Video]

COVID-19: Moradabad witnesses lower footfall in weekly markets

Shopkeepers in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are still facing problems since the footfall is below expected amid COVID-19. Sellers at the weekly market said that the less number of people visited their..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published
Coronavirus: Biggest single-day jump in 24 hours of 11,929 fresh cases in India | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Biggest single-day jump in 24 hours of 11,929 fresh cases in India | Oneindia News

India has recorded the highest single-day jump so far of 11,929 fresh cases, pushing the total number of cases to 3,20,922, the latest data from the Union Health Ministry shows. India has the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:14Published

Tweets about this

GraviolaDOTfi

Graviola Finland Areas of England with highest weekly rate of #COVID__19 cases | 40 mins ago - The snapshot shows the rate of new ca… https://t.co/Dm8maq9XL6 2 minutes ago

Penbedw

Penbedw RT @business_owen: I had wondered why our county figures looked so high in comparison tables - looks like we weren't comparing like with li… 4 minutes ago

business_owen

Owen Hughes I had wondered why our county figures looked so high in comparison tables - looks like we weren't comparing like wi… https://t.co/gpoEtjHoW1 1 hour ago

JBennetts1987

JB What a pile of shit. The area at the highest risk with the highest % increase has a grand whopping total of......8… https://t.co/sGFLhIM3nI 17 hours ago

CarMidlands

Car Recovery West Midlands The West Midlands is amongst the areas with the highest car accidents in the UK. Unexpectedly most accidents happen… https://t.co/148rWZ1HI2 1 day ago

disgruntledbad1

disgruntledbadger @GeorgePaschall @CBS12 I hope not. Italy and the UK made the same mistake and it cost a lot of lives. The virus wa… https://t.co/t1D4S2DZwH 4 days ago

passfish

Eleanor Passman 💙 RT @lynbrownmp: Hackney council reported the biggest percentage cut of any council, a staggering 41% decline in its spending power. Newham,… 1 week ago

CarMidlands

Car Recovery West Midlands The West Midlands is amongst the areas with the highest car accidents in the UK. Unexpectedly most accidents happen… https://t.co/xqCGZbyFNS 1 week ago