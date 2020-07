Related videos from verified sources PMQs: UK to open citizenship path to Hong Kong nationals



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said national security legislation published by China constitutes a "clear violation" of the autonomy of Hong Kong and the joint declaration between the UK and China...



Boris Johnson told MPs that he would introduce a new route for Hong Kongers with British National (Overseas) status to enter the UK following the introduction of Beijing's new security law.



Boris Johnson told MPs that he would introduce a new route for Hong Kongers with British National (Overseas) status to enter the UK following the introduction of Beijing’s new security law. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 3 hours ago

