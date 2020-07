William and Kate tell of hopes of travelling to Canada to meet frontline workers Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged to visit frontline workers in Canada after hearing how they have been battling the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this WCGCL 🌻 RT @PA: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged to visit frontline workers in Canada after hearing how they have been battling the c… 21 minutes ago PA Media The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged to visit frontline workers in Canada after hearing how they have bee… https://t.co/xfHXHpANRM 22 minutes ago