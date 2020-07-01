Global  

Village trenches to keep Travellers away replaced with stunning wildflowers

Cambridge News Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Village trenches to keep Travellers away replaced with stunning wildflowersWildflowers have replaced trenches built to keep caravans off the village green.
