Katherine Jenkins battles rain during live-stream show for care home residents

Wednesday, 1 July 2020
Katherine Jenkins has urged the public not to forget the older generation after singing to care home residents, their families and staff in a live-streamed concert from her garden.
 Katherine Jenkins has urged the public not to forget the older generation after singing to care home residents, their families and staff in a live-streamed concert from her garden.The Welsh mezzo-soprano said it was important people did all they could to ensure the elderly stayed connected while...

