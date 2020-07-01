Global  

Bear swimming through lake with a jar stuck on its head freed by passing family

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
A bear with a plastic jar stuck on its head has been freed by a passing family in the US.
 A bear which has a jar stuck on its head is rescued in Marsh-Miller Lake in Chippewa County, Wisonsin.Tricia Hurt, who captured the incident on camera, said that the animal had made it back to shore safely after the jar was removed.

