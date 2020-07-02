Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bournemouth stabbing: Third arrest in murder investigation

BBC News Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
On Wednesday a 25-year-old Bournemouth man was also arrested on suspicion of murder.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Arrest Affidavit In Mass Murder Investigation [Video]

Arrest Affidavit In Mass Murder Investigation

WAAY 31 is learning new details about the moments leading up to the murder of seven people inside a house in Morgan County.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
LaBelle man arrested in FWC Officer death [Video]

LaBelle man arrested in FWC Officer death

An arrest has been made in connection to the death of an FWC Officer in LaBelle. Deputies arrested Eliceo Hernandez for the murder of Julian Keen.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:54Published
Next steps in the George Floyd case [Video]

Next steps in the George Floyd case

Minnesota's Attorney General, who's leading the prosecution in George Floyd's death, says he won't rush the investigation into the officers on the scene. Two former Federal Prosecutors we spoke with..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this