Bournemouth stabbing: Third arrest in murder investigation

Arrest Affidavit In Mass Murder Investigation
WAAY 31 is learning new details about the moments leading up to the murder of seven people inside a house in Morgan County.
LaBelle man arrested in FWC Officer death
An arrest has been made in connection to the death of an FWC Officer in LaBelle. Deputies arrested Eliceo Hernandez for the murder of Julian Keen.
Next steps in the George Floyd case
Minnesota's Attorney General, who's leading the prosecution in George Floyd's death, says he won't rush the investigation into the officers on the scene. Two former Federal Prosecutors we spoke with..