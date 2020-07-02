Global  

Stanley Johnson breaks government advice by flying to Greece

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Stanley Johnson breaks government advice by flying to GreeceThe UK Foreign Office is still advising against all non-essential travel but that has not stopped Stanley flying out on the non-essential trip.
