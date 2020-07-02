Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM's dad Stanley Johnson flouts travel rules and jets to villa in Greece

Daily Record Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
PM's dad Stanley Johnson flouts travel rules and jets to villa in GreeceStanley Johnson appeared to ignore government advice put in place by his Prime Minister son.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this