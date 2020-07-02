Global  
 

Lyle Taylor, Striker released by Charlton along with long-serving Chris Solly

BBC Local News Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Kent -- Charlton striker Lyle Taylor, who refused to play when the Championship resumed, is released along with Chris Solly.
Taylor having sleepless nights over Charlton decision [Video]

Taylor having sleepless nights over Charlton decision

In an exclusive interview Lyle Taylor has told Sky Sports News he is struggling to sleep over his decision to refuse to play for Charlton once the Championship season restarts. 

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:19Published
Bowyer understands Taylor stance [Video]

Bowyer understands Taylor stance

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer says that, although he's disappointed star striker Lyle Taylor has made himself unavailable for selection when the Championship returns, he does understand the decision.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:38Published

