Lyle Taylor, Striker released by Charlton along with long-serving Chris Solly
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Kent -- Charlton striker Lyle Taylor, who refused to play when the Championship resumed, is released along with Chris Solly.
