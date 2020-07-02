Global  

Coronavirus daily cases reach record highs in US and South Africa

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The United States and South Africa have reported record daily coronavirus cases, with US figures surpassing 50,000 a day for the first time.
News video: US Coronavirus Cases Hit A New High

US Coronavirus Cases Hit A New High 00:32

 The US surpassed its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Health departments recorded a combined total of more than 36,000 new coronavirus cases. The previous single-day record was on April 25 with 34,203 cases, reports Business Insider. The bulk of the new cases come from...

