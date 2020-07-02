Coronavirus daily cases reach record highs in US and South Africa

The US surpassed its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Health departments recorded a combined total of more than 36,000 new coronavirus cases. The previous single-day record was on April 25 with 34,203 cases, reports Business Insider. The bulk of the new cases come from...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's top infectious diseases experts, told a Senate panel Tuesday that he "would not be surprised" to see the number of daily new coronavirus cases balloon to 100,000..