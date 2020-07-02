Global
Leicestershire pubs that are reopening on July 4
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Leicestershire pubs that are reopening on July 4
Thursday, 2 July 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
Many are checking postcodes and asking for ID due to the Leicester lockdown.
Tweets about this
