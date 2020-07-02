

Related videos from verified sources Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres among the Daytime Emmy Awards winners



Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres were among the winners at the 2020 Daytime Emmys and Ellen vowed to use her show as a "platform for change" in the future. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:19 Published 5 days ago Cisco’s WebEx Swings Toward Remote TV Participation



Over the last few weeks, we have heard from a range of broadcasters that have responded to the coronavirus pandemic with a single watchword - "agility". But software vendors, too, have learned to think.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:26 Published 1 week ago Ellen DeGeneres and Cynthia Nixon applaud LGBTQ Supreme Court ruling



Ellen DeGeneres and Cynthia Nixon are among many stars to celebrate after U.S. Supreme Court judges ruled in favour of legislation that offers LGBTQ people more protection in the workplace. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this GayNewsNet Ellen DeGeneres’ production company responds to rumours her show will be cancelled https://t.co/xzkjlz0OUj 2 minutes ago Raw Ellen DeGeneres’ production company responds to rumours her show will be cancelled https://t.co/k4YvlzEdgr 10 minutes ago Northern Heart Ellen DeGeneres’ production company responds to rumours her ailing chat show will be cancelled https://t.co/w6dhND6uiL 2 hours ago Lucretialive11 Ellen DeGeneres’ production company responds to rumours her ailing chat show will be cancelled - bobi zonder trobi https://t.co/Lrti64RWSR 3 hours ago PinkNews Ellen DeGeneres' production company responds to rumours her ailing chat show will be cancelled https://t.co/q6xwt3tKG8 3 hours ago