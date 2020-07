Nicola Sturgeon ‘modelling herself on Trump’ with border comments – Rees-Mogg Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to “build a wall” between Scotland and England, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this