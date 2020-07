Cafe Rouge and Bella Italia owner enters administration with loss of 1,900 jobs Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

More than 1,900 jobs are set to be cut as Casual Dining Group, which owns Cafe Rouge and Bella Italia, said it would close 91 of its restaurants after calling in administrators. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this