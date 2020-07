'Massively overweight' van packed with sweets and booze stopped on M5 Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The driver of the vehicle which was spotted travelling between junctions 7 and 8 did not have a driving licence or insurance. The driver of the vehicle which was spotted travelling between junctions 7 and 8 did not have a driving licence or insurance. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this