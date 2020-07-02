Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Artist donates over £21,000 to help save East Kilbride hospice
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Artist donates over £21,000 to help save East Kilbride hospice
Thursday, 2 July 2020 (
11 minutes ago
)
Artwork raffled for thousands of pounds included portraits of Celine Dion, Twiggy and Boy George.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Republican Party
Hong Kong
New York City
Joe Biden
Independence Day
Coronavirus disease 2019
Beijing
California
Myanmar
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Ghislaine Maxwell
Epstein
Coronavirus Cases
4 8 Million
Hugh Downs
The FBI
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’
Starmer supports govt’s action on Hong Kong security law
U.S. coronavirus cases hit new record
Does Biden Have To Release Results Of Cognative Tests?