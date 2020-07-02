Global  

Artist donates over £21,000 to help save East Kilbride hospice

Daily Record Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Artist donates over £21,000 to help save East Kilbride hospiceArtwork raffled for thousands of pounds included portraits of Celine Dion, Twiggy and Boy George.
