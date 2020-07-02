Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak must extend furlough arrangements in areas like Leicester with local lockdowns, Labour urges

Labour call on government to heal divisions



Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to listen to the large majority of peaceful protesters who took to the streets over the weekend and try to heal divisions.

