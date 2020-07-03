Lockdown: Welsh pub with car park in England unable to fully reopen

Drakeford: Dealing with UK Government on quarantine rules an utterly shambolic experience



Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has described dealing with the UK Government over the last few days as “an utterly shambolic experience”.When asked about the issue of air bridges and border quarantine, Mr Drakeford told a press conference in Cardiff that they were matters for the UK Government because the Welsh Government is not in charge of border security.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on January 1, 1970