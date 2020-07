Angela RT @KTLA: Riverside County reports 18,720 coronavirus cases and 465 deaths; less than half of those infected have recovered https://t.co/Pd… 2 hours ago

Angela RT @KTLA: San Bernardino County reports more than 400 new coronavirus cases, pushing total above 13,000 https://t.co/28I6Irm8vs 2 hours ago

Lynne A Shapiro MAP: See how many confirmed coronavirus cases in your zip code https://t.co/3UAIDX2ZLi 2 hours ago

William Justo More restrictions underway for California... *As confirmed coronavirus cases top 10.5 million globally & as many a… https://t.co/j0XwNuGeII 3 hours ago

Deplorable Nagatha RT @PimpG18: @RealMattCouch @heitmany Why so many NEW cases? You do NOT have to be confirmed as having Corona to be considered a CASE! For… 3 hours ago

Pimp G @GavinNewsom Why so many NEW cases? You do NOT have to be confirmed as having Corona to be considered a CASE! For e… https://t.co/bspQmOmQtB 3 hours ago

AllenGrayam @ZarnPeta @RedWhtBlue @CBSNews 2/ Was telling us they were overflowing with patients. Then, there were undercover i… https://t.co/D96NcDFG2U 3 hours ago