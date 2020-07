The Godmother and Jane Bond- classic movie posters given face swap treatment Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

But the most striking gender-swap may be Arnold Schwarzenegger, who now has long hair on the poster for Terminator 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this J. Nichols The Godmother and Jane Bond- classic movie posters given face swap treatment https://t.co/IoQvzEvc0i 23 hours ago