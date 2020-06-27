Countries you can go to includes Spain, France, Italy and Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented on the Covid-19 situation in the country. He was delivering a virtual address at the 90th birthday celebrations of Reverend Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan. He said..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:54Published
Foreign holidays have been given the green light after ministers confirmed the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to the UK will be scrapped for a slew of popular destinations.Trips..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
Tweets about this
peacekeeper RT @tomaspueyo: Over the last 2 weeks, the best US state would be the 20th worst country in the EU, behind countries like Spain or France.… 1 hour ago