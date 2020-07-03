Global  

Leroy Sane completes Bayern Munich move from Manchester City

BBC Local News Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Leroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a "great club with big goals" after completing his move to the Bundesliga club from Manchester City.
News video: Leroy Sane: In Profile

Leroy Sane: In Profile 00:53

 The 24-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sané is on the verge of leaving Manchester City for Bayern Munich. We take a look at his career so far.

