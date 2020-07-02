Global  

Coronavirus: Scotland's five-mile travel limit lifted

BBC Local News Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Holiday cottages can reopen and the travel limit has been lifted as Scotland's virus lockdown is eased.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for fourth day running

No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for fourth day running 01:42

 Scotland has recorded no new deaths from people who have tested positive for coronavirus for a fourth consecutive day, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, she said the latest figures showed no new deaths within the previous 24...

No new Covid-19 deaths reported in Scotland [Video]

No new Covid-19 deaths reported in Scotland

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, the third time the figure has remained the same since lockdown began, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced. A total of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Sturgeon says Scotland making ‘real progress’ on Covid-19 as R number falls [Video]

Sturgeon says Scotland making ‘real progress’ on Covid-19 as R number falls

The rate at which coronavirus infections are being passed on has fallen in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. The R number, which measures how many people an infected person passes Covid-19 on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Nicola Sturgeon launches test-and-trace initiative in Scotland [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon launches test-and-trace initiative in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon announced that the Scottish Government’s approach to implementing its test, trace, isolate and support strategy will be in place from Thursday. Anyone in Scotland with coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

BBC News

Travel restrictions remain in cross-border areas hit by virus cluster

 Coronavirus travel restrictions will not be lifted in parts of Scotland affected by a cross-border outbreak of the virus, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Belfast Telegraph


