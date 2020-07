Joey Dunlop: Remembering the extraordinary ordinary man 20 years after untimely passing Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

It takes something special to win the world’s oldest motorcycle race, and even more to do it more times than anyone else. But to claim a third career hat-trick at the age of 48 years old, that takes something extraordinary. It takes something special to win the world’s oldest motorcycle race, and even more to do it more times than anyone else. But to claim a third career hat-trick at the age of 48 years old, that takes something extraordinary. 👓 View full article