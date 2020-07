Irvine store donates 58,102 meals of surplus food Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Every Tesco store in the UK participates in the scheme, which is celebrating five years of helping communities across the country. Every Tesco store in the UK participates in the scheme, which is celebrating five years of helping communities across the country. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this