Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brooke Lynn Hytes and the Canada’s Drag Race judges: ‘It’s lucky there’s three of us, because they can’t blame just you if they don’t like it’

PinkNews Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Charisma. Uniqueness. Nerve. Talent. With each new iteration of Drag Race, the internet finds itseld awash with detailed critiques of the latest crop of contestants, measuring them against the four pillars of RuPaulism. Things will be no different as Canada’s Drag Race makes its long-awaited debut. Only this time, the eye...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Most Savage Insults on RuPaul’s Drag Race [Video]

Top 10 Most Savage Insults on RuPaul’s Drag Race

The most savage insults on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” threw more shade than an eclipse. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most infamous insults and clapbacks from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:41Published
'Drag Race' Star Peppermint On Landmark Supreme Court Ruling [Video]

'Drag Race' Star Peppermint On Landmark Supreme Court Ruling

Courtesy of Peppermint Peppermint, a trans entertainer and the runner-up on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, spoke to Business Insider about what she's been up to. In addition to hosting online..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Drag Race Recap: Three, Three, Three Looks In One Runway | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap [Video]

Drag Race Recap: Three, Three, Three Looks In One Runway | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap

Shantay... enjoy your stay! Sam and extra special guest GUMMO are here to break down the third episode of All Stars 5 in MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap! What was YOUR favorite three-in-one look? Let us know..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 15:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Introducing Canada's Drag Race judges: Brooke Lynn Hytes

 Our Canada’s Drag Race Week coverage continues – if you missed our previous posts, please visit the Drag Race main page for profiles of Jeffrey...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this