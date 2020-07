West End show The Mousetrap announces plans to resume in October Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A production of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has announced its plans to return to the West End in October with social distancing measures in place inside the theatre. 👓 View full article

