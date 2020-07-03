Van Morrison among artists urging financial support for NI music industry

Event promoter, Live Nation plans to cut artists payments, shift costs due to COVID-19
The Coronavirus has left millions without work and struggling to make ends meet, many of which are in the entertainment industry. A concert promoter, Live Nation, recently sent a memo to artists about..
Grammy Awards Organizers Tighten Rules
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Organizers of the annual Grammy Awards on Wednesday announced tighter rules regarding conflicts of interest after claims that nominations for the highest honors in the music..
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Debut at No. 1 on Hot 100 With "Rain on Me," Anuel Shows Support for Black Lives Matter and More
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga raise awareness as they hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, Latin artists support Black Lives Matter and the Weeknd donates to racial injustice initiatives.