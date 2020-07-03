Global  

Coronavirus: Government accused of shambles as list of countries exempt from quarantine announced

Independent Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Ministers were accused of a shambles as the government finally announced Britons will be able to holiday in dozens of countries including France, Spain and Italy this summer.
Over 50 nations exempt from travel quarantine

Over 50 nations exempt from travel quarantine

 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says a full list of the countries that will be exempt are being published.

"Let's not blow it now, folks" says PM Johnson

"Let's not blow it now, folks" says PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons on Friday not to abuse their new found freedoms this weekend when pubs and restaurants reopen for the first time in months, telling people to act responsibly or risk a resurgence in the coronavirus.

Father and son 'left in limbo' by failed terror case

 All Britons accused of terror offences linked to a Kurdish militia in Syria have been cleared.
BBC News
Carbon monoxide 'could have incapacitated Sydney Seaplanes pilot'

Carbon monoxide 'could have incapacitated Sydney Seaplanes pilot'

The pilot of a plane which plunged into a bay near Sydney killing five Britons may have had his flying ability impaired by carbon monoxide, investigators have said.British businessman Richard Cousins, the chief executive of a FTSE 100 catering giant, died alongside his two sons, fiancee Emma Bowden and her 11-year-old daughter when a sightseeing trip on New Year’s Eve, 2017, ended in tragedy.The de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver, piloted by Canadian Gareth Morgan, who also died, plunged into water in Jerusalem Bay, 25 miles north of Sydney city centre.

Lifting lockdowns, innovating against COVID and staycation trends

Lifting lockdowns, innovating against COVID and staycation trends

Business Line looks at why ending lockdown in the UK may not save some businesses; a Dubai-based initiative to help innovators get their COVID-fighting technologies to market; and, how an unexpected eco-staycation trend in Italy could provide a welcome boost to local business.View on euronews

Travel awaits as England to end quarantine

Travel awaits as England to end quarantine

Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy - but not the United States - the British government said on Friday. Francis Maguire reports.

Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic

Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic

The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said.UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine restrictions for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be lifted from July 10.But speaking during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon criticised the “shifting sands” of the UK policy and a lack of consultation.

English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday

English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday

English holidaymakers can embark on overseas trips from Saturday as quarantine restrictions are lifted and travel advice is updated.The 14-day self-isolation policy for people returning to or visiting..

Confusion over UK 'travel corridor' plans as quarantine exemption list delayed

Confusion over UK 'travel corridor' plans as quarantine exemption list delayed

The British government is under pressure to clarify plans to exempt arrivals from some countries from quarantine rules and allow Britons to travel abroad.View on euronews

Air bridges between UK and low-risk countries could be introduced at end of June

Air bridges between UK and low-risk countries could be introduced at end of June

Quarantine-free travel between Britain and some countries could be introduced at the end of this month if infection rates at home and abroad are sufficiently low. The Government is understood to be..

