Coronavirus: Government accused of shambles as list of countries exempt from quarantine announced

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons on Friday not to abuse their new found freedoms this weekend when pubs and restaurants reopen for the first time in months, telling people to act responsibly or risk a resurgence in the coronavirus.
The pilot of a plane which plunged into a bay near Sydney killing five Britons may have had his flying ability impaired by carbon monoxide, investigators have said.British businessman Richard Cousins, the chief executive of a FTSE 100 catering giant, died alongside his two sons, fiancee Emma Bowden and her 11-year-old daughter when a sightseeing trip on New Year’s Eve, 2017, ended in tragedy.The de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver, piloted by Canadian Gareth Morgan, who also died, plunged into water in Jerusalem Bay, 25 miles north of Sydney city centre.
Business Line looks at why ending lockdown in the UK may not save some businesses; a Dubai-based initiative to help innovators get their COVID-fighting technologies to market; and, how an unexpected eco-staycation trend in Italy could provide a welcome boost to local business.View on euronews
Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy - but not the United States - the British government said on Friday. Francis Maguire reports.
The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said.UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine restrictions for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be lifted from July 10.But speaking during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon criticised the “shifting sands” of the UK policy and a lack of consultation.
English holidaymakers can embark on overseas trips from Saturday as quarantine restrictions are lifted and travel advice is updated.The 14-day self-isolation policy for people returning to or visiting..
