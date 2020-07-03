Coronavirus: Government accused of shambles as list of countries exempt from quarantine announced

Carbon monoxide ‘could have incapacitated Sydney Seaplanes pilot’



The pilot of a plane which plunged into a bay near Sydney killing five Britons may have had his flying ability impaired by carbon monoxide, investigators have said.British businessman Richard Cousins, the chief executive of a FTSE 100 catering giant, died alongside his two sons, fiancee Emma Bowden and her 11-year-old daughter when a sightseeing trip on New Year’s Eve, 2017, ended in tragedy.The de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver, piloted by Canadian Gareth Morgan, who also died, plunged into water in Jerusalem Bay, 25 miles north of Sydney city centre.

