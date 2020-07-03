Global  

Cynghorydd o Fôn yn ennill apêl dyfarniad cynllunio

BBC News Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Cynghorydd ar bwyllgor cynllunio Cyngor Môn yn cael mwy o amser i glirio safle sêl cist car oedd heb ei ganiatáu.
