Leicester lockdown: Week in the life of city mayor
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Sir Peter Soulsby urges residents of Leicester to “stick together”.
Peter Soulsby British Labour politician and Mayor of Leicester
Leicester mayor says they will need Government support during extended lockdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Testing increase blamed for Covid-19 case rise
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:18Published
Mayor "puzzled" at local outbreak speculation
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:18Published
Leicester City and unitary authority area in England
Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finish
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:51Published
Leicester lockdown: City deserted as Leicestershire reopensLeicestershire Police's Chief Constable said it was a "huge challenge" policing different rules.
BBC News
Leicester lockdown: Hancock 'worried' about practices at clothing factoriesHealth Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "worried" about poor social distancing in some factories.
BBC News
Boohoo 'facing modern slavery investigation' after report finds Leicester workers paid as little as £3.50 an hourLeicester factory accused of operating during city's lockdown without social distancing measures
Independent
