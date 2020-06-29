Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leicester lockdown: Week in the life of city mayor

BBC News Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Sir Peter Soulsby urges residents of Leicester to “stick together”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Peter Soulsby Peter Soulsby British Labour politician and Mayor of Leicester

Leicester mayor says they will need Government support during extended lockdown [Video]

Leicester mayor says they will need Government support during extended lockdown

Mayor of Leicester Sir Peter Soulsby has said the city will require the level of support from the Government that was given at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic as they face an extended lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Testing increase blamed for Covid-19 case rise [Video]

Testing increase blamed for Covid-19 case rise

The Mayor of Leicester Sir Peter Soulsby claims the rise in coronavirus case numbers in the area is due to a substantive increase in testing as the government considers implementing localised lockdown measures. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:18Published
Mayor "puzzled" at local outbreak speculation [Video]

Mayor "puzzled" at local outbreak speculation

The Mayor of Leicester Sir Peter Soulsby has disputed reports the city is experiencing a localised coronavirus outbreak, saying he is "entirely puzzled" as to why action is needed. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

Leicester Leicester City and unitary authority area in England

Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finish [Video]

Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finish

Arsenal host Leicester on Tuesday followed by important league encounters against Tottenham (Jul. 12) and champions Liverpool (Jul. 15).

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:51Published

Leicester lockdown: City deserted as Leicestershire reopens

 Leicestershire Police's Chief Constable said it was a "huge challenge" policing different rules.
BBC News

Leicester lockdown: Hancock 'worried' about practices at clothing factories

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "worried" about poor social distancing in some factories.
BBC News

Boohoo 'facing modern slavery investigation' after report finds Leicester workers paid as little as £3.50 an hour

 Leicester factory accused of operating during city's lockdown without social distancing measures
Independent

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Leicester: Mayor urges locals to stay at home [Video]

Leicester: Mayor urges locals to stay at home

Leicester Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby has urged residents in the city to stay at home after lockdown in the area was tightened.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:29Published
Leicester mayor not convinced by Government's local lockdown recommendation [Video]

Leicester mayor not convinced by Government's local lockdown recommendation

The mayor of Leicester said he had not seen evidence to support extending lockdown in the city for two more weeks as the rest of England prepared to further relax restrictions imposed in March to curb..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Mayor sceptical over lockdown extension [Video]

Mayor sceptical over lockdown extension

The Mayor of Leicester has told Sky News that he needs to be convinced that the lockdown in the city should be extended.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 05:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Leicester City linked with Antonee Robinson amid Ben Chilwell & Chelsea rumours

Leicester City linked with Antonee Robinson amid Ben Chilwell & Chelsea rumours Leicester City transfer news: Antonee Robinson has been linked with a move to the King Power Stadium with Ben Chilwell said to be a target for Man City and...
Leicester Mercury

Coronavirus: How will local lockdowns work?

 A local lockdown has been introduced to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Leicester - but how will it work?
BBC News

Leicester lockdown: company raises funds with recipes

 The downloadable cookbook, packed with ideas for sweet and savoury dishes, has helped a local good cause
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times

Tweets about this