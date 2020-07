Princess Diana's shock speech which stunned crowd at a charity lunch Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

It's not so different to a decision taken by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. It's not so different to a decision taken by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Prince Harry champions young people tackling racial injustice in surprise message



The Duke of Sussex has paid tribute to young people tackling racial inequality in a surprise speech to recipients of The Diana Award. Harry appeared on behalf of both himself and his brother the Duke.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this