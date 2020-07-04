'When the The Secrets She Keeps script came in it was as if this was planned out'
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Laura Carmichael had been looking for a challenge - and she certainly found it in BBC One drama, The Secrets She Keeps. The Downton Abbey actress, who had shared her desire to play a psycho, stating "that would be really fun", landed the script for the Australian psychological thriller last year having spent time in Sydney with family.
