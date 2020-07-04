'When the The Secrets She Keeps script came in it was as if this was planned out' Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Laura Carmichael had been looking for a challenge - and she certainly found it in BBC One drama, The Secrets She Keeps. The Downton Abbey actress, who had shared her desire to play a psycho, stating "that would be really fun", landed the script for the Australian psychological thriller last year having spent time in Sydney with family. Laura Carmichael had been looking for a challenge - and she certainly found it in BBC One drama, The Secrets She Keeps. The Downton Abbey actress, who had shared her desire to play a psycho, stating "that would be really fun", landed the script for the Australian psychological thriller last year having spent time in Sydney with family. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Secrets and Strangers: How Craigslist Confessional Came to Be



Helena Dea Bala, author of CRAIGSLIST CONFESSIONAL shares with us what can happen when we are open minded enough to talk to strangers about their secrets. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 02:32 Published 1 week ago CONTROL Z - Netflix



CONTROL Z Trailer - Netflix - When a hacker begin to reveal all of the students' secrets, El Nacional turns into a disaster. If the only way to protect your own secrets was to betray a friend, how far.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:45 Published on May 11, 2020

Tweets about this