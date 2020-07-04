Wigan Athletic: Mayor Andy Burnham and MP Lisa Nandy call for takeover investigation

Andy Burnham calls for greater 'fairness' to regions



The Mayor of Greater Manchester has called for the government to be 'fairer' to regions, suggesting a focus on London has left regions struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Burnham called for the government to release data on regional R numbers so local leaders could determine the risk of the rate of infection in their area. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:48