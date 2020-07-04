|
Wigan Athletic: Mayor Andy Burnham and MP Lisa Nandy call for takeover investigation
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Local MP Lisa Nandy and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham call for an investigation into Wigan Athletic's recent takeover.
