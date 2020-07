LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp’s lawyers have failed to stop the American actor’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, from attending his libel trial against the British...

Johnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun can go ahead next week Johnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun newspaper over allegations he was violent towards ex-wife Amber Heard will go ahead next week, following a High Court...

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago Also reported by • Telegraph.co.uk