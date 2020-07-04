Global  

Ghislaine Maxwell 'won't speak about Prince Andrew', says friend

BBC News Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell will not speak about Prince Andrew as part of a potential plea deal, according to a friend.
Video credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell 'won't speak about Prince Andrew'

Ghislaine Maxwell 'won't speak about Prince Andrew' 00:57

 Ghislaine Maxwell will not speak about Prince Andrew as part of a potential plea deal, according to a friend.

