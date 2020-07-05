Global  
 

Leicester lockdown: Hancock 'worried' about practices at clothing factories

BBC News Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "worried" about poor social distancing in some factories.
 The health secretary voices concerns about employment practices in first UK city with a local lockdown.

Employers should now always offer working from home as option, Matt Hancock says

 'I definitely think it should be the norm where possible,' says Hancock
Independent
Hancock: Medical safety review is a ‘wake-up call’ [Video]

Hancock: Medical safety review is a ‘wake-up call’

Health secretary Matt Hancock apologises on behalf of the government after a review into medical interventions such as pelvic mesh identified significant failings. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:01Published
Hancock avoids apologising over PM remarks on care homes [Video]

Hancock avoids apologising over PM remarks on care homes

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has praised the 'amazing work' of care homes during the coronavirus pandemic following Boris Johnson's recent remarks on correct procedures not being followed. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:16Published
Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes [Video]

Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth called on Matt Hancock to apologise for the Prime Minister’s “crass remarks” on care homes.Mr Hancock paid tribute to care homes which have "done so much to care for the most vulnerable throughout this crisis".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Leicester Leicester City and unitary authority area in England

Leicester lockdown: The loneliness of the lockdown city

 As the lockdown is extended in the city, how is it affecting the most isolated residents?
BBC News

Leicester lockdown factories 'almost doubled staff' during Covid-19

 A whistleblower in Leicester says demand for cheap clothing left workers exposed to Covid-19.
BBC News

Leicester lockdown: Door-to-door Covid-19 tests run for first time

 Leicester's mayor said increased testing in this way would help bring down the infection rate.
BBC News

Leicester lockdown: No plans for extra Covid cash, minister says

 Local businesses and politicians say they were expecting more financial support from the government.
BBC News

Leicester politicians reject Boris Johnson's attempt to blame mayor for factory exploitation

 'The Prime Minister must take responsibility for these failures,' says Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East
Independent

